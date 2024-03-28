The March national team break has left disparate performances among the Atlético de Madrid players. Some have shined, while others have had a more discreet performance. All the internationals are already under Simeone's orders to face the next league match and the good news is that none of them have returned injured.
Next, let's see how the break went for each of them.
He did not score goals in the two friendlies, but he vindicated himself with a good game against Brazil, showing mobility and creating chances. His future in the national team seems assured.
De Paul contributed an assist in the victory against Costa Rica, but did not have such a prominent role in the draw against El Salvador. He remains an important player for the albiceleste.
On Nahuel's part; He did not have a prominent role in the two matches of the Argentine team. He remains an alternative at right back.
He played the 90 minutes against Ireland at a good level, showing defensive solidity and good ball delivery. He might have more opportunities in the future.
He conceded three goals in the defeat against Colombia. He is Atlético's second goalkeeper and his future in the national team remains to be seen.
They accumulated more than 150 minutes and beat Portugal, leaving a clean sheet. He is the undisputed starting goalkeeper of his national team and will be key in the Euro Cup.
Key piece in the U-21, with two victories and a great performance. He has become an important player for the national team and could reach the senior team soon.
He returned to the Dutch team with two starts and an assist against Germany. He is expected to be one of the leaders of the team in the Euro Cup.
He played all 90 minutes in Montenegro's victory against North Macedonia. He is the captain of his national team and a fundamental player in the defense.
