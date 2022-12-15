As of December 15, 2022, the news about the possibility of Luis Suarez to arrive at Mexican soccer to put on the colors of Deportio Cruz Azul and possibly end his career in Mexico remains unknown.
Many versions have emerged, but the most up-to-date and reliable is that there is still nothing certain that he will be a new celestial player and that is that although no offers or figures have been revealed, there are rumors about the interest of a couple of clubs in the United States and how We know, these clubs do not skimp when signing a world figure.
It is said that the clubs would be Los Angeles F.C. and intermiami, Therefore, knowing the financial power, as well as the North American cities, it could seem more attractive for the Uruguayan to land in the American Union.
Despite the fact that sometimes we see Major League Soccer with greater chances of getting figures that reached the top of the elite, the reality is that in Mexico we have also been able to enjoy world figures such as Emilio Butragueño, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Ronaldinho, Dani Alvesto mention a few, so it would not be a novelty if La Máquina could sign the Uruguayan attacker, since they have the advantage of being an important club in Mexico and could make it more attractive.
In addition, it should be remembered that the cement team in previous years came to sign veteran forwards such as Roque Santa Cruz, Mariano Pavone, Martin Cauteruccioamong others.
And actually, Ivan Morales Y Gonzalo Carneiro They have not met expectations and after the departure of ‘santi‘A striker is urgently needed and’Fought‘ can meet those conditions with no problem.
Therefore, in this way, we will have to wait as the negotiations and offers unfold between all the interested teams, so there are possibilities of seeing the ‘gunslinger‘ in the MX League.
