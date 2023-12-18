Venezuela and Guyana have both claimed the Essequibo area, which covers about two-thirds of Guyana, since colonial times. But now Venezuelan President Maduro has really set his sights on it and is taking steps to annex Essequibo, says correspondent Nina Jurna. What drives Maduro to want to annex this oil-rich area now?

Guest: Nina Jurna Presenter: Floor Boon Editorial: Liz Dautzenberg, Lotteke Boogert Edit: Jeroen Jaspers Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: AFP