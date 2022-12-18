A young influencer paralyzed social networks, showing in a video that he asked a girl, “When was the last time you cried for a person?” The testimony caught him off guard to the point of being shocked and become a trend.

“How do you get over something like that?” was the motto that the man added when posting the viral video on his @ennidaniel account through the TikTok digital platform, where he made more than one cry.

After publishing the story, it was observed that the boy asks the young woman, “When was the last time you cried for a person?”, What he did not imagine, is that the answer would make him goosebumps.

The woman tore the soul of Internet users by confessing that the person she had lost was her grandmother, the revelation left everyone in shock, since many pointed out that they thought she would answer that it was an ex.

Even the interviewer changed his countenance and made astonished gestures, since that was not expected to be the girl’s response.

However, when mentioning their grandmother, many identified as having cried when they lost the matriarch of the family.

On this occasion, the girl mentioned that she lost her elderly relative a month and a half ago, a situation that still hurts her too much, since she grew up with her since she was a child.

Subsequently, the content creator asked the girl, “What advice would you give to the person who is going through the same situation as you?”.

Moved by the situation and with a broken voice, the granddaughter responded “That he remembers a lot, that he tries to remember as much as possible, all that childhood that you spend with your grandparents, that will never, never, never come back, that’s the best“.

Finally, the tiktoker affected by the woman’s response to hearing the sad story of the person for whom she cried last time, could not help but hug her and comment, “thank you very much, it has been a pleasure.”

Grandparents are a fundamental part of the lives of grandchildren, being the ones who protect, pamper, care for and have the best advice, which is why the story went viral.