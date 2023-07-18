During the summer, food varies from sweets and cold drinks full of sugars, and the diet witnesses new habits related to the atmosphere of holidays, trips and travel, and the accompanying desire for entertainment and leaving the atmosphere of work or study and the routine of the past months.

The nutritionist, Dana Hamwi, believes in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia that maintaining a slim body during the summer is not difficult, despite the atmosphere of rest and holidays, by following simple nutritional advice and enjoying the fruits and vegetables that are characteristic of this season, such as:

Eat a tablespoon of olive oil at the beginning of the day, as it helps to form a flat stomach.

Drink plenty of water at room temperature.

Avoid drinking cold liquids such as juices and soft drinks.

Drinking white coffee, consisting of hot water with a slice of lemon and drops of blossom water, after each main meal, because it helps improve digestion and secretes beneficial antioxidants.

Preserving the salad dish on a daily basis on the dining table, with diversifying the types of seasonal vegetables.

Eat seasonal fruits, especially watermelon, on a daily basis, as it contains fluids, vitamins, and antioxidants that contribute to maintaining a healthy weight.

Eating a spoonful of chia seeds on a daily basis in the diet, especially for women, because it is a treatment for hair loss.

Make sure to sleep enough hours for the body every day.

The magic of seasonal fruits

The nutritionist stressed the importance of eating seasonal foods during the summer, as these foods have unique properties that have a magical effect on the human body, because these foods have great health benefits, most notably:

tomatoes:

Chopping one cup of tomatoes into a salad dish provides up to 40% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C and 20% of your daily vitamin A.

avocado:

Full of fiber, vitamins B5, B6, C, K, folate and potassium as well as cell-protecting antioxidants.

Leafy vegetables:

Like spinach, lettuce parsley and swiss chard, contain protein and iron and are packed with antioxidants that protect and repair cells, vitamins C and A plus B vitamins and fiber.

watermelon:

Watermelon has the highest concentration of lycopene and water of any fresh fruit or vegetable, so indulge in this sweet fruit throughout the summer months.

berries:

It has a unique nutritional value and special functional benefits, as all types of berries are high in antioxidants, fiber and vitamin C.