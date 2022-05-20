All children under the age of ten have not experienced any other German champions in football than Bayern Munich. In April 2012, Borussia Dortmund won the silver cup. Since then, the fight for the Bundesliga title has been boring. It’s different in the DFB Cup, which takes its name from the German Football Association. During the same period, Bayern only won the golden trophy five times. In addition, Wolfsburg, Dortmund twice and Frankfurt were able to celebrate. Another team will be added this Saturday: Freiburg and Leipzig will play in the final.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

The excitement is just one reason why players, coaches and spectators think the DFB Cup is so great. The fact that there are different winners is due to the format of the competition. In the Bundesliga, 18 teams play each other twice. There are 34 games. If there is a defeat, it’s not so bad. Whoever has collected the most points at the end wins the championship, even if some games are lost.

No team can afford that in the DFB Cup. After a defeat you are eliminated. That happened to Bayern in the second round this season. If a game is tied after 90 minutes, there is 30 minutes overtime. If there is still no winner, there is a penalty shootout. Frankfurt showed how dramatic that can be in the Europa League final on Wednesday. This is also an exciting competition in the same format.



Image: FAZ



It’s also nice that every team in Germany can play in the DFB Cup. Each region has its own cup competition. All teams play in these tournaments, even those from small towns. The winner of a region qualifies for the DFB Cup, in which 64 teams start every season. The games are drawn before each round. The unknown teams hope that they can play against Bayern or Dortmund, which they otherwise only see on television.







In these duels, the viewers often talk about David versus Goliath. They remember a story from the Bible. There the big Goliath with equipment fought against the small, slight David. The result seemed clear. But David took a stone, threw it and by his skill defeated the giant.

It’s the same in the DFB Cup. The famous pros don’t always win, sometimes the unknown players also prevail. Some of them have other jobs because they can’t earn a lot of money in the small clubs. A postman, baker or gardener might play against Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski. And theoretically every child can do that, even if it’s not enough to practice football as a profession later on.

FAZ newsletter family Sundays at 10 a.m SIGN IN







The viewers love stories like this, and they keep their fingers crossed for the outsiders. When a surprise happens, many remember it for a long time. Years ago, Bayern Munich lost in the first round to TSV Vestenbergsgreuth. Hardly anyone had heard of this team before. But now the name is known all over Germany.







Many also like the DFB-Pokal because the final in Berlin is the traditional end of the season in Germany. It’s a big celebration before the summer break. Since 1985, the final has been held in the Olympic Stadium, which can accommodate almost 75,000 spectators.

The game will also be broadcast on ARD television. That means everyone can watch it, even if parents don’t pay for access to the expensive channels that show the Bundesliga. It starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Because there is no school on Sunday, many children can also see live that there are other winners than Bayern Munich from time to time. Isn’t that great?