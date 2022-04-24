Macron, 44, was elected today for a second term, after receiving 58 percent of the vote, compared to 42 percent for candidate Le Pen, 53, according to preliminary results.

“I congratulate Macron on his re-election, and I look forward to continuing our cooperation together, we will work to move France and Europe forward,” said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

European Council President Charles Michel also congratulated the French president, adding: “In these turbulent times, we need a strong Europe and France is fully committed to a more sovereign and strategic European Union.”

He concluded his tweet on Twitter by saying: “We can count on France for another 5 years.”

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Macron’s re-election “great news for all of Europe”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “delighted to continue working” with Macron after his re-election.

“We wish Macron the strength to lead France in these difficult times for all European countries,” said the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda.

As for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, he said on his Twitter account: “Warm congratulations on the re-election of Macron, and we are happy to continue cooperation within the framework of the European Union and NATO.”

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, also said: “Congratulations on the re-election of Macron. France is a vital partner and we are keen to develop our relations further.”

Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo welcomed Macron’s re-election as France’s president, saying the French “made a strong choice and chose certainty and the values ​​of enlightenment.”

As German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said, Macron’s victory makes the unity of Europe the biggest winner in the French elections.

“This choice was about attitudes and fundamental questions about values,” he added.