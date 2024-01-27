Almost 60 percent of the trees in parks are in poor condition. How do you reconcile monument preservation and climate adaptation?

Nature, turned into a cultural asset: the Branitz Park in Cottbus. More climate-resilient park trees are to grow in the “Bauminiversität” once founded here by Prince Pückler. Image: picture alliance/dpa

IThere is a huge tree stump in Pillnitz Castle Park in Dresden, half sculpture, half dead wood. One of the two copper beeches that anyone entering the park from the Lustgarten has passed since 1895 had not survived several years of great drought and heat and had to be felled in 2021. The park administration left the tree torso standing and sculpted – a memorial for what climate change means for historical gardens.

The extent of the damage caused by the extreme weather events since 2017 has now been documented across Germany for the first time and the results were presented on Friday. Vegetation ecologists from the Technical University of Berlin evaluated data sets for 62 parks in eleven federal states, and the vitality of almost 160,000 trees was recorded.