For those who have a family member or friend who traveled to the United States and suspects that he or she may have been detained in immigration, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) indicates in an official article how to consult it online. For this, it will only be necessary to indicate the name, surname and nationality of the migrant. However, it is also clarified that the information may not be up to date if the arrest was recent.

US immigration policies may lead to temporary detention of certain immigrants who do not have up-to-date documentation. In these cases, family members or friends waiting for their arrival in North American territory have different ways to check the status of that person.

How to check if a friend was detained in United States immigration

On its official website, CBP mentions two ways to ask for this information. The first of them is the platform of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) called “detainee locator”. There, you can search for the person by:

Name, surname and nationality. Here it may be necessary to search with different ways of writing the data in case there may be an error in how the person was registered. Foreigner number or A-Number. This number is present on the permanent residence card, or green card, and on work permits. To enter this information, nine digits must be completed in the search engine. If the document has fewer numbers, it is completed with zero at the beginning until it reaches nine.

In addition to the online tool, which may not be fully updated and does not provide information on under-eighteens, it is also possible to do so by phone. For the latter, you must call the number (866) 347-2423 and consult there for the migrant.