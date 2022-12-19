The fourth season of the tuned reality “Who is the mask” comes to an end this Sunday, December 18. For this gala there are only three contested participants, whose identity will try to be revealed by the researchers of the program. If you want to find out who will win the prize, pay attention to what we will tell you in this note.

When and at what time is the grand finale of “Who is the mask 2022″?

This Sunday the 18th the grand finale of the fourth season of the Mexican reality show will take place “Who is the mask” and the times in which it will be broadcast in some countries of our region are the following:

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

Peru: 9.00 pm

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

How to vote in the final of “Who is the mask”?

To choose your favorite contestant in the grand finale of “Who is the mask” you must wait for the space to be transmitted and enter the web portal of Las Estrellas immediately locate the reality section and you can cast your vote. LINK: https://www.lasestrellas.tv/reality/quien-es-la-mascara

Alebrije is one of the favorite characters to win the final of Who is the mask. Photo: Twitter

Where to see “Who is the mask” FREE ONLINE?

If you want to follow the reality show “Who is the mask”, do not miss the signal of the Las Estrellas or Televisa channels. Likewise, you can keep an eye on the VOSE, VE, VO streaming platform and the following website: betaseries.com.

Finalists of “Who is the mask” 2022

In the previous edition of “Who is the mask”, the Koaláctico character was eliminated from the reality show. However, his identity will only be revealed tonight. This is how they are in competition:

“Who is the mask” 2022: reality show jury

The tuned space is hosted by Omar Chaparro and Marisol González. On the other hand, as juries and/or researchers, it has the participation of: