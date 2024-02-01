Yemen's Houthi Ansar Allah movement fired anti-ship missiles in the Red Sea at a British merchant ship that was heading to an Israeli port. The official representative of the Houthis, Yahya Saria, announced this on February 1 in his Telegram channel.

“As a sign of support for the oppressed Palestinian people and as part of a response to the US-British aggression against our country, the naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces attacked a British merchant ship in the Red Sea, which was heading to the port of the occupied territories of Palestine with appropriate anti-ship missiles,” he said. Saria.

According to him, operations against Israeli vessels and ships heading to the ports of occupied Palestine will continue until the aggression stops and the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Earlier in the day, UKMTO reported that a ship had been attacked near the port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

On January 31, CNN reported that the US Navy destroyer USS Gravely shot down a cruise missile launched by the Houthis from Yemen. As indicated in the material, the Houthi missile passed within a mile (1.6 km) of the American destroyer.

On the same day, the Houthis fired missiles at the US Navy destroyer USS Gravely. At the same time, it was reported that the United States and Great Britain attacked targets of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen. According to Al Masirah TV channel, the northern outskirts of the city of Saada were attacked.

In turn, the Minister of Defense in the cabinet of the Ansar Allah movement, Mohamed al-Atifi, said on January 30 that the Yemeni Houthis are ready for a long confrontation with the United States and Great Britain.

The Houthis began attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from November 2023 to protest Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. On the night of January 12, the United States and Great Britain launched an attack on Houthi targets. The White House said the attack, carried out in movement-controlled areas of the country, was defensive in nature. It was also claimed at the time that the strikes were to protect international courts.