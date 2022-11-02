Housing | The number of people living in rented accommodation rose to over 1.5 million, including a record number of people living alone

HS’s search engine shows how many people in your municipality live in rented accommodation and how many in owner-occupied housing.

On lease the number of people living in Finland exceeded 1.5 million for the first time last year. The number is higher than ever during the review period up to 2005.

Statistics Finland announced last week the latest information on Finns’ living arrangements, and the statistics reveal two trends: both the number of people living in rented accommodation and those living alone is increasing.

Rental28 percent of the housing population lived in apartments at the end of 2021. The share is four percentage points more than ten years earlier. Correspondingly, 69 percent of the residential population lived in owner-occupied apartments.

The housing population does not include those enrolled in institutions, those living permanently in dormitories or abroad, and the homeless.

For example, since 2018, the number of people living in rented accommodation has increased by more than 100,000 people.

“Rental living has generally increased since the financial crisis,” described the chief actuary Mika Ronkainen In the bulletin of Statistics Finland.

In the big ones the proportion of people living on rent in cities is significantly higher than the national average. At the end of last year, the share was 45.6 percent in Helsinki, 44.5 percent in Turku and 43.3 percent in Tampere.

While in Helsinki the figure has remained almost the same year after year, in Turku and Tampere the proportion of people living on rent has risen by more than six percentage points in ten years. Correspondingly, the prevalence of owner-occupied housing has decreased.

In particular, rental housing has increased among young people. Last year, about three out of four people under the age of 30 lived in a rented apartment. The share has increased by about ten percentage points compared to 2011.

On the map below, you can see the proportion of people living in rent per municipality.

Statistics Finland According to the report, living in rented accommodation has also increased among those living alone. Last year, 50 percent of single-family homes were rented and 46 percent lived in owner-occupied housing.

“In big cities, the situation is different, because in Tampere and Turku, for example, almost two out of three single-dwellers live on rent,” Ronkainen of Statistics Finland said in a press release.

The share of single households, regardless of the type of housing, has grown in Finland every year since 2005. While in 2005 there were just under 19 percent of the housing population living alone, last year the proportion was almost 24 percent. At the end of last year, there were just under 1.3 million single households.

In big cities, single-person households are the most common. In Turku, almost every third of the housing population lived alone last year.

With the calculator below, you can see in more detail how many people in your municipality, for example, live in rented accommodation and how many in owner-occupied housing. The counter also shows the number of people living alone.