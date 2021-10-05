During its eight seasons, Game of Thrones (GOT) received critical acclaim as well as support from viewers who made it one of HBO’s most popular series. After its end, more than one wondered what was going to happen to the franchise, the answer is in the next premiere of House of the dragon, its first spin off.

With some photos that anticipated the return of the Targaryens, HBO Max has finally released a first trailer for its original series. Here we see that the story will be inspired by the events that occurred in the book Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, which tells the complete story of the house of dragons.

YOU CAN SEE: HBO Max in Peru: House of the dragon and the future of Game of Thrones in streaming

House of the dragon trailer

What will we see in House of the dragon?

Game of thrones spin off is in development. Photo: Composition / HBO

Fiction will lead us to see the actions of the Targaryen family in Westeros 200 years before what happened in Game of Thrones. Fans are hoping that the spin-off will represent the event known as the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war, in part of its chapters. The series has been written by Miguel Sapochnik (who has already directed major episodes of GOT), Ryan J. Condal, and executive producer and author of the original series of books George RR Martin.

This plot is one of several prequels that HBO intends to release in the coming years. Stories about The Tales of Dunk and Egg and The Rebellion of Robert Baratheon are also considered to be developed.