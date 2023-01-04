The ICU of La Arrixaca is at one hundred percent occupancy, which has made it necessary to set up beds in Resuscitation
The incidence of influenza and other respiratory viruses has been falling in the Region of Murcia for two weeks, according to the epidemiological surveillance system of the Ministry of Health, but the truth is that this decrease has not yet translated into an improvement in the situation in the hospitals. Quite the contrary, the pressure assistance
#Hospitals #Region #Murcia #remain #saturated #drop #incidence #flu
Leave a Reply