If you like to read horoscopes, astrology topics and review your zodiac sign to find out how you are going to do in matters of love, money and health, this interests you, well According to your date of birth, you have a Guardian Angel who watches over you.
The Angels are companions who care for and protect you, Therefore, if you like all the details of astrology, the energies, and you believe that each sign of the zodiac is different and has qualities that define them, you cannot miss these messages.
Before allowing the angels and archangels to fill our soul and heart with love, let’s see what are the 12 signs of the zodiac and their order: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.
All the signs have their own characteristics and have marks on their personality, but on this occasion, we are going to delve into the messages of the angels and archangels, who leave in the zodiac, when talking about peace, love and harmony.
- Aries (March 21 to April 19): Archangel Rafael, by illuminating your path, asks you to forgive the past, asks you to heal your wounds, because Saint Rafael is responsible for healing.
- Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Archangel Ariel, surely you have realized that according to the actions you take, you build your future and good results always encourage you, therefore, ask your angel to help you achieve all your plans, because you deserve to fulfill all your dreams.
- Gemini (May 21 to June 20): Archangel Haniel, it is always a good time for you to take advantage of your virtues, so close cycles to move forward.
- Cancer (June 21 to July 22): Archangel Barachiel, love and blessings always pursue you, so, before the storm, ask your angel to give you his divine light.
- Leo (July 23 to August 22): Archangel Jofiel, is the angel to whom you should ask for kindness and generosity so that you can build your happiness.
- Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Archangel Chamuel, is in charge of giving you the purest love, because he is there with you in the face of all the conflicts you have with your loved ones.
- Libra (September 23 to October 22): Archangel Zadkiel tells you that you know how to listen, therefore, you also know when someone is lying to you, so let go of those who do not give you the importance you deserve and make you doubt , ask your angel to free you from your ties.
- Scorpio (October 23 to November 21): Archangel Anael, is for you in the face of your sadness, for which, ask him to guide you on the right path, because you have the mettle to overcome all the obstacles that stand in your way to fulfill your goals. goals.
- Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21): Archangel Camael, protects you from what does not allow you to continue growing, do not lose the understanding that characterizes you, because the basis of everything is communication.
- Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Archangel Jehudiel protects you from all adventures, but you need to continue letting your creative side out, value yourself, you are brilliant, but you need to believe it more.
- Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Archangel Azrael, is powerful and wise, ask him to help guide you in your decision so that you achieve the desires you want and continue to open more doors full of opportunities.
- Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Archangel Metatron, is with you in every decision, because you are a good person, but you must assert yourself, get up and put your head up.
