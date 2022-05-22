“This is not fair”. “I’m happy for the team, but we have to talk afterwards”. Sergio Perez has not digested very well team orders one-sided by the Red Bull wall in favor of Max Verstappen, who twice saw the task facilitated on the track by the fact that Sergio Perez stepped aside despite having the chance to win the Grand Prix .

Christian Horner to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 commented on this dynamic and an absolutely positive Sunday for Red Bull, which for the first time in this 2022 took the lead in both rankings: “Verstappen had a problem with a gust of wind in Turn-4 and was able to keep control. After what happened we changed our strategy, doing a three-stop race because he was struggling to pass Russell without DRS. This tactic worked perfectly for us today and Checo also did a great team work today, we took home an important double for both championships. Checo clearly cannot see what we see at the wall. Max was on a different strategy and his car it was two seconds faster at the time, due to the advantage on the tires. We saw the crazy temperatures, in light of the problems at the DRS we didn’t want to take any risks “.

Horner, speaking of the innumerable problems that Verstappen has had, admitted that “Nothing seemed to go right for us at the start of the race. His car was ‘hurt’, he had a Humoral DRS that worked when he wanted it, but never when it was really needed “.

The reigning world champion is now at the top of the standings with a six-point lead over Leclerc, while Red Bull is now even +26 over Ferrari in the team rankings. An unpredictable scenario after theAustraliathree races ago Verstappen was -46 behind Leclerc.