February has finally arrived, which means that the release of Horizon Forbidden West It gets closer every time. The next exclusive Sony he certainly has the community very excited, and thanks to a new trailer released today, we were able to learn new details about his gameplay.

Do you remember those optional challenges I had Horizon Zero Dawn distributed throughout the map? Well, they’re back for this sequel, and this new look delves into the kind of activities you can expect, as well as the kind of upgrades you’ll receive for completing them.

It definitely looks like Horizon Forbidden West It will be packed with all sorts of content, and players looking to stray a bit from the main story will no doubt be rewarded for all the side activities they do. Fortunately, the game will no longer suffer from any more lag.

Horizon Forbidden West arrives at PS5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022.

Publisher’s note: After what Guerrilla did with Zero Dawn, it’s impossible not to get excited about its sequel. Everything they’ve shown so far has looked spectacular, and surely Forbidden West will be another successful PlayStation exclusive.

Via: PlayStation