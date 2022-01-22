To pass the wait that separates us from the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, the insider Tidux shared on Twitter a series of Images taken from the exclusive PS5 and PS4 of Guerrilla Games.

The shots portray some of the breathtaking locations that we will explore as Aloy during her adventure in the Forbidden West, while others immortalize Sylens and other characters glimpsed in the trailer for the story of Horizon Forbidden West released by Sony a few days ago.

The shots show, as usual, the high quality and quantity of details of the new work by Guerrilla Games, probably in its PS5 version. However, the game also knows how to defend itself well on PS4, as shown by some images of the oldgen version published a few weeks ago.

Horizon Forbidden West will be available for PS5 and PS4 starting in February 18, 2022. Sony recently released a video in which we get to know the cast of voice actors and actors of the game.