Take a look at what the Horizon: Forbidden West story looks like in this video. In this exclusive adventure for PS5 and PS4 to be released on February 18, Guerrilla Games invites players to join Aloy once again, this time on her adventure through the Forbidden West, a dangerous land that harbors new and mysterious threats.
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV: introductory trailer for Elisabeth Blanctorche
SNK has released a new trailer and a new set of images to introduce yet another character on the roster...
Leave a Reply