There are still a couple of months left before the expected release Horizon Forbidden West, of which we had the opportunity to see the contents in flashes, but despite the material shown was recorded by PS5, Guerrilla posted a post reassuring fans that the game will run very well and will look great on PS4.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn it’s surely one of the most anticipated titles soon to be released. Initially, the launch window was scheduled for the end of this year, but the guys from the software house postponed everything to February 2022, in order to be able to take care of the product more.

However, fans haven’t been left with a fistful of flies in their hands for long: Guerrilla on multiple occasions showed what we can expect in the game world, including some of the majestic creatures that populate it and how they contribute to the ecosystem.

We also got to see what the gameplay of the game, thanks to a video shown during a previous State of Play and the majesty of the project is truly noteworthy. However the material shown is all from PlayStation 5, which led the software house to reassure the players with a post dedicated to the question. In the post you can also see some shots recorded via PS4.

We’ve showed you a lot of footage of #HorizonForbiddenWest on PS5 so far, but the game also looks – and plays – stunning on the PlayStation 4! pic.twitter.com/BuVga90W5L – Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) December 15, 2021

We’ve shown you a lot of Horizon Forbidden West material on PS5 so far, but the game looks (and flows) amazing on PS4 too!

Numerous projects have often come out between two generations of consoles who have presented notable graphic differences, due to the limitations of the format. Precisely for this reason the Guerrilla guys have preferred to reassure the players who aim to play Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 that there won’t be an abysmal graphical difference.

Recently, through the PlayStation Blog, the software house also presented the news regarding the map and the game’s first outpost. Link to our dedicated article to find out more.