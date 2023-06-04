Hong Kong | In Hong Kong, at least ten were arrested on the anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre

The annual commemoration has been banned since 2020.

in Hong Kong police on Sunday arrested a prominent dissident and at least nine other people on the anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre. The annual commemoration has been banned since 2020, when the city’s new security law came into effect. Before this, people used to gather in candlelight vigils to remember the events of 1989.

This year, the police have been patrolling actively throughout the weekend, demanding people from what they are doing and examining goods.

On Sunday among those arrested is a democracy activist Alexandra Wong, better known as “Grandma Wong”. A 67-year-old woman carried flowers in her hand in the area where a commemoration of the massacre was organized for years. The police surrounded him and took him to a police car.

Another woman yelled, “Lift the candles! Woe to 64!”, short for the fiery date, the Fourth of June. He too was arrested, as was a young man dressed in black carrying a book. The title of the book was May 35, which is likely a reference to the Fourth of June.

Reporters from the news agency AFP who were there say that an opposition politician, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, was also arrested on Sunday Chan Po-ying. The long-time democracy activist was holding a small LED candle and two flowers when the police caught him and took him to a van.

Already on Saturday the police arrested a total of eight people on suspicion of inciting unrest and “subversive” behavior on the eve of Memorial Day.

Hundreds of people were killed in the violent suppression of peaceful pro-democracy demonstrations in Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989.