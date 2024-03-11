Amazon Mexico has on sale the Honeywhale KC-Cool electric bike for adultswith alarm, which reaches a maximum speed of 45 Km/H, autonomy of 55.60 KM, 60 V and 20 Ah battery, and motor with a maximum nominal power of 700 W. The black electric bicycle with headlights and double suspension has a price base of $19,900 pesos less a 21% DISCOUNT that leaves her in $15,800 Mexican pesos to be paid in up to 12 months without interest or 24 with a financing cost that is broken down in a table below, as well as the characteristics of the item that is cheaper than at Walmart.

At Walmart Mexico the Honeywhale KC-Cool electric bike for adults, with a 60 V and 20 Ah battery, which gives between 55-65 km on a full charge, had a price of $19,900 pesos less a discount that leaves it at $16,699 Mexican pesos to be paid in up to 12 months without interest with bank cards. On Amazon Mexico the same vehicle model has a list price of $19,900, but it has a 21% DISCOUNT which makes it have a special price of $15,800 Mexican pesos to be paid in up to 12 months without interest giving CLICK HERE. Therefore the electric bicycle is $899 pesos cheaper on Amazon Mexico than at Walmart and they have the same period for MSI to pay it.

Features of the Honeywhale Electric Bike for Adults with 21% OFF and 12 MSI at Amazon.

– 3 speeds.

– Black color.

– Double suspension.

– Motor with a nominal power of 500 W and a maximum power of 700 W.

– Reaches a maximum speed of 45 km/h.

– 60 V and 20 Ah battery, which gives between 55-65 km on a full charge.

– Front and rear drum brake damping system.

– Double shock absorber to effectively absorb 85% of the impact against the ground.

– Capable of supporting up to 150 kg.

– 14 inch tires.

– Two alarms.

– Headlights and lights





How much does the Honeywhale electric bike for adults cost on SALE on Amazon and what payment methods does it have?

The Honeywhale KC-Cool electric bike for adultswith alarm, 700W motor, maximum speed of 45KM/H, and autonomy of 55-60KM, has a list price of $19,900 pesos, but it has a temporary 21% DISCOUNT, so its special price remains in $15,800 Mexican pesos. The means of transportation for short and medium distances includes the option of payment in up to 12 months without interest or 24 monthly payments with a financing cost that is specified in the following table.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $874.26* pesos $5,182.40 $20,982.40 18 months $1,075.27* $3,555 $19,355 12 months $1,316.66 FREE $15,800 9 months $1,755.55 FREE $15,800 6 months $2,633.33 FREE $15,800 3 months $5,266.66 FREE $15,800

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

