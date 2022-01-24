The apparently circumstantial alliance of dissident deputies from Xiomara Castro’s party with right-wing groups led to the election of Jorge Cálix. The winning candidate on November 28 had committed that position to Luis Redondo, a condition of the Salvador Party of Honduras, who offered his support in the campaign

Four days after the inauguration of Xiomara Castro as the new president of Honduras, that Central American country has two boards of directors elected in simultaneous processes for Parliament, a circumstance that threatens to unleash the political crisis in what should be the celebration for a wide electoral victory.

Outbursts of violence have broken out as a result of the political disagreement and Castro has expelled from his party (Libertad y Refundación, Libre) the deputies who supported an election other than the one proposed by her, calling them traitors.

Supporters of the elected president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, protest after dissident legislators from her party proposed Jorge Calix as provisional president, which resulted in a brawl between legislators from the LIBRE party, at the Congress in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 21 December. January, 2022 © Reuters / Fredy Rodriguez

Given the duality, the president-elect could face the prospect of being sworn in before the Supreme Court (whose magistrates mostly respond to the National Party of outgoing president Juan Orlando Hernández) or, ultimately, before a civil judge.

Members of the Libre party loyal to Xiomara Castro protest the election of Jorge Cálix as president of Parliament, January 21, 2022 © Reuters/Fredy Rodriguez

An ally with very ambitious pretensions: the origin of the disagreement

Castro and her husband, former president Manuel Zelaya, general coordinator of Libre, had sealed a pact for electoral purposes with several minority parties. The president of one of them (Partido Salvador de Honduras), Salvador Nasralla, vice president in Castro’s formula, imposed as a condition for support that he be allowed to elect the president of Parliament, a position for which he nominated Luis Rendondo.

However, PSH won just 10 deputies in the general elections on November 28, and there was no consensus around Rendondo’s name that would guarantee achieving the 65 simple majority votes for his appointment.

Twenty of the 50 Libre parliamentarians allied themselves, apparently circumstantially, with right-wing groups, including the National Party, to elect Jorge Cálix, a member of Libre and the most voted deputy in the November elections, on Friday. of an interim board of directors.

A brawl between Libre legislators loyal to Castro and dissidents prevented the day from continuing, amid complaints that the chamber’s regulations had not been observed.

Supporters of the Libertad y Refundación party show their support for President-elect Xiomara Castro during a vigil called by her outside Parliament, January 23, 2022 © AP/Elmer Martinez

The elected president rejected the result and called a vigil for her supporters around the Parliament building, which prevented the session from being installed there.

The members of the circumstantial coalition moved to the Zambrano social club, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, to ratify Cálix’s election on Sunday, while at the seat of Parliament the votes of titular and alternate deputies honored the commitment with Nasralla to anoint Rendondo , who immediately received recognition from Castro.

I recognize the Presidency of the Congress headed by Deputy Luis Redondo, I invite you to my Swearing-in with the People on January 27. I congratulate the deputies who reject 12 years of "Joh" corruption networks: on my way to greet them at the CN We won!



An uncertain future for governance in Honduras

Despite the disagreements and the expulsion, Cálix has not dissociated himself from the link with Castro, and has promised to support the policies of the president-elect: “We want to guarantee that we will be vigilant that the legislative agenda of our president Xiomara Castro is fulfilled.”

The Honduran Council of Private Enterprise (COHEP) issued a statement in which it called “for peace and governance” and the US embassy in Tegucigalpa shared via Twitter its exhortation to political actors to “refrain from violence and the rhetoric of provocation”.

Due to the events of January 21, the United States calls on political actors to remain calm, engage in dialogue, refrain from violence and provocative rhetoric, and urge their supporters to express themselves peacefully while respecting the rule of law.



The division threatens the viability of the reforms that Castro included in his campaign offer, in sensitive areas for the country such as poverty and insecurity, and exposes Honduras to legislative power remaining in the hands of the National and Liberal parties, which have traditionally alternated the presidency.

With AP, EFE and Reuters