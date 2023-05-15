Honda presents the ZR-V, its new SUV, in Offenbach (Germany). Elegant and sporty, it is placed between HR-V and CR-V, also recalling the DNA of the Civic under the chassis

Honda presented some new models in Germany including the ZR-V, an elegant SUV that does not neglect power, however. The new compact from the Japanese house is designed for customers attentive to style and aesthetics of their car and aims at the younger market. Under the body we find a Full Hybrid, technology shared with the Civic which has had its fill of awards in recent months. Now let’s discover the new ZR-V in detail.

engine and frame — The e:Hev engine designed for the new Honda SUV is a full hybrid in which the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with direct injection and Atkinson cycle, interacts with two electric motors to ensure prompt acceleration. The chassis, inspired by the Civic and CR-V, aims to offer a driving experience comparable to that of a sports sedan. Low-friction components and good control logic ensure smooth steering, making the new SUV reliable and comfortable to drive. This is also allowed by the multi link rear suspension, combined with optimized bushings.

the design — The design of the ZR-V has been at the center of the thoughts of the engineers of the Tokyo house who want to offer their customers the best possible visibility, combined with great aerodynamic performance. Line, front and structure aim to give the ZR-V a decisive presence on the road, while the slim taillights and the glossy black grille give the new Japanese model a touch of elegance, completed by the rear with horizontal lights. As mentioned earlier, Honda’s goal is to enter the market of those who love cars from decisive and refined lookbut don’t want to give up a sporty driving experience.

layout and interiors — The compact trim of the ZR-V has in the practicality its strong point. The cabin is designed for everyday life and offers passengers ample space to carry items with them while remaining comfortable inside the cabin. The boot, equipped with a curtain and underfloor compartment, has a capacity of 1,291 liters which makes the ZR-V suitable for both daily use and travel. The interior of the new Honda SUV they aim high, like all the aesthetic components of the car. The quality materials used and the fine, well-finished stitching are intended to give the car a sense of exclusivity. At the level of infotainment we find, in the center of the panel, a 9-inch touch screen equipped with Hmi technology.

availability — The new Honda ZR-V, presented on May 12, will be available from autumn 2023.