Honda Motor Co. announced today the decision to build a new plant in Japan to produce its next-generation fuel cell system that the brand is developing independently.

Honda plans to begin operations at this new plant in the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2028, using part of the land and facilities of the combustion engine factory, located in the city of Moka, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, and that the production of automobile engine components ceased in October 2024. The new plant will be the first facility dedicated to the production of fuel cell system that Honda is developing independently, and will have state-of-the-art equipment to achieve efficient and high-quality production, with a annual capacity of 30,000 units.

Honda plans receive a government grant for the production of next generation fuel cell systems, which includes the establishment of the new plant, as it has been qualified for a project led by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan. This project aims to promote the creation of supply chains formed by Japanese manufacturing companies within the framework of the Green Transformation (GX), one of the national initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality for 2050.

Four key sectors

With the aim of promoting hydrogen as one of its main business areas, Honda is working to expand opportunities in this area by identifying four key sectors for the use of its fuel cell system: fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), commercial vehicles, fixed power stations and construction machinery.

Leveraging the strength of its independently developed and produced fuel cell system, Honda aims to reach a 5% quota in the fuel cell-powered truck market by 2030, and the ambitious goal of reaching the 30% market share around 2040.