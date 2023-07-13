The tension in Hollywood has increased, since the Film and Television Producers Alliance and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) They have not reached an agreement ―despite having been talking for approximately 4 weeks― in order to negotiate fair treatment for the actors and actresses, who are a vital part of the film industry.

For this reason, through an official statement on its website, the president and the business manager of SAG-AFTRA have convened a national board This Thursday, July 13, 2023 to vote for or against starting a mass actors’ strike in United States.

What is the Actors Guild asking for?

As reported through its website, the Actors Union of the United States affirms that the contracts prepared by large production companies, such as Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros, among others, do not reflect adequate language that offers protection for actors and actresses. regarding the exploitation of their work without consent and payment.

Why is the Actors Union preparing a strike?

Despite the fact that the negotiations between the Actors Guild and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers have been going on for weeks, specifically on June 7, 2023, they have failed to reach an agreement or to respect SAG-AFTRA’s requests. .

“Although we engaged in negotiations in good faith and remained eager to reach an agreement that sufficiently addressed the concerns of performers, the AMPTP’s responses to our proposals have not been adequate,” the president and president said in a statement. the union’s chief negotiator.