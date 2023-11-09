Dhe actors and studios in Hollywood have reached an agreement to end the actors’ strike that has been going on for months. The strike will officially end at midnight (local time, Thursday 9 a.m. CET), said the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA. After the 118-day work stoppage by the actors, who had demanded, among other things, better pay, an “agreement in principle” was reached.

According to the union, the agreement concluded with companies such as Disney and Netflix provides, among other things, higher salaries and better protection against the use of artificial intelligence. SAG-AFTRA represents the interests of around 160,000 actors, stunt people, dancers and other performers in the film business.

The union called on its members to strike in July, and filming in Hollywood has been on hold since then. It is the first strike by US actors since 1980. Because US screenwriters had already stopped work before this industrial action, Hollywood experienced a double strike for the first time in more than 60 years.

The scriptwriters ended their strike in October.