Of: Patrick Mayer

The Italian Maremma: In front the peninsula of Monte Argentario, the middle promontory to the mainland behind is Ortbetello. © IMAGO / Cavan Images

If the permanent heat and the resulting lack of water in Italy weren’t already problematic enough, a holiday region in Tuscany has to face a new challenge.

Munich/Ortbetello – The Italian Maremma. This soft term describes the marshy coastal land between southern Tuscany and northern Latium, the region in the center of which the metropolis of Rome is embedded. Extensive pine forests and fine sandy beaches characterize this stretch of coast in Italy, which is particularly popular with day trippers. On the way from Florence, Livorno and Grosseto towards Rome.

Drought in northern Italy: the water level of Lake Garda is falling – Po gets water from the Mincio

Although the heat has been enormous here for weeks, the Maremma with the inland lakes in the hinterland – such as Lago di Bolsena – does not have to struggle with drought and dryness as extremely as the agriculturally more important regions in northern Italy.

There, for example, the water level of Lake Garda near Sirmione dropped by one meter because water is drained into the 650-kilometer-long Po River via the Mincio tributary near Peschiera del Garda.

On the southern part, however, the Orbetello Lagoon on Monte Argentario borders the Maremma. Here, residents and tourists alike have to contend with another plague that is not entirely new to the swampy part of the country. Like the British Guardians writes, the ongoing heat wave led to an extreme plague of mosquitoes. Thousands of blood-sucking insects would make life difficult for holidaymakers and residents in the small town of Ortbetello (around 15,000 inhabitants).

Maremma between Tuscany and Lazio: Italian region fighting mosquito plague

The local authorities in the Italian town, which is also a promontory, are said to have even asked the population to close their windows and not to hang laundry outside. Also the Corriere della Sera reports on the mosquito plague on the coast of southern Tuscany. According to the report, guests would avoid the bars and restaurants in the evening so as not to be stung in rows.

Thousands of mosquitoes buzz around the lightbulbs and move like a disturbing wave between the outdoor tables.

The owner of the “Caffè sul Corso di Luigi Drogo” is quoted as saying: “We have to close two hours earlier.” Restaurants would dim their lights and only accept reservations until 9 p.m., but all these measures would be useless.

Ortbetello in the Maremma: Because of mosquitoes – sales go back to vacation hotspots in Tuscany

“Despite these measures, sales have fallen by 60 percent,” said Marco Di Pietro, the owner of the “Ovosodo” restaurant Corriere. He even spoke of a “psychological horror” because of the mosquitoes. Thousands of mosquitoes buzz around the lightbulbs and move like a disturbing wave between the outdoor tables.” (pm)