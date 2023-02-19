Some players of Hogwarts Legacy they are complaining about fail to reach the maximum level with their characters, despite having done all the activities available in the game.

It all started from Reddit user Cacophonous_Euphoria who opened a discussion about not being able to bring his character to level 40, despite having completed 100% of the available missions and challenges. Basically there are no more experience points to get.

The block at level 39 is not dramatic, if not for a matter of personal satisfaction and the impossibility of unlocking two goals related to progression, one for reaching level 40 and the other for spending all talent points.

The thread was joined by other players who also confirmed the alleged bug, saying they were stuck at level 39 with nothing to do.

Hogwarts Legacy is available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S for the recommended price of €74.99. On April 4, 2023, the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game will be launched, while on July 25, 2023, the Nintendo Switch version.