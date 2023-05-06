Tom Felton has anticipated some collaboration with Hogwarts Legacy for the foreseeable future. For those who don’t know him, he is the actor who in the series Harry Potter interpreted Draco Malfoy.

Felton appeared in a short video teasers connected to the game. There is talk of something arriving on May 9, even if it is not known what. That Felton joins the cast of the game with some update?

The official Hogwarts Legacy Instagram account confirmed the actor’s involvement: “So it’s all true, Tom Felton came to Hogwarts. Log in May 9 at 5pm.”

As mentioned, it’s unclear what Felton will do in Hogwarts Legacy. We are talking about a videos on YouTube or a live stream, but there are no official announcements about it. Draco Malfoy will hardly be added to the game, given that the character lived many years after the events told. Maybe some ancestor of him … who can say?

His teaser reveals little. Felton says hello Sebastianone of the characters from Hogwarts Legacy, but does not introduce himself and does not contextualize his presence.

If you want to know more about Hogwarts Legacy, you can read the analysis of the narrative side of the game written by Giulia Martino.