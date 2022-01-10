Hockey The brilliant Saros was awarded second place in NHL Week

Nashville’s Saros blocked three wins from three matches last week.

Hockey League Finnish goalkeeper for Nashville Predators defeats three wins from three matches in NHL games last week Hair Saros received recognition for his glorious extracts on Monday. The NHL named Saros of the week for his constellation, and among the three stars, only the Colorado striker wedged his number one star. Gabriel Landeskog.

Saros blocked wins from Vegas, Los Angeles and Arizona, stopping 125 of their 131 shots. The Predators rose to the top of the NHL Central Division with their wins.

“This is most obviously due to a good away tour for the whole team,” Saros shared with his teammates Predators. Twitter account in a video interview.

Saros shares the top spot in the league in the goal scorer victory statistics (19 wins) and is also in the top ten in the average number of goals conceded (2.21, 8th) and defeat percentage (92.9, 9th).

“He’s a big reason we have a chance to win every night and a big reason we’ve won pretty much lately,” Predators head coach John Hynes praised his watch club on Twitter.