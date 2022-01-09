Hockey Mikko Rantanen had a wild evening in the NHL: baited four of Colorado’s five goals

In addition to three full hits, Finnish players scored a dozen points in the NHL round of the night.

The Colorado Avalanche knocked out the Toronto Maple Leafs in an overtime match with 5-4 goals. Coloradon Mikko Rantanen scored four of his team’s five goals, including an extra time goal.

Carolina Hurricanesin Teuvo Sharp hit his team’s opening hit in an overtime home game that ended in a 4–3 victory for the Florida Panthers.

Sebastian Aho bait In addition to a sharp goal, a handicap that took the game to extra time. Florida Alexander Barkoville an entry point was also scored for the match.

Columbus The Blue Jackets defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-3. Columbus Patrik Laine was marked as the second goalkeeper for the opening goal of the match when he built an open spot for his teammates with a cross pass.

Boston Bruins Erik Haula and Urho Vaakanainen also scored points when reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning fell 5-2.

Philadephia Flyers lost their extra time home game against San Jose Sharks in the final 2-3. San Jose Tomáš Hertl was the absolute star of his match. Philadephia Flyersin Rasmus to Ristolainen there were no power points in the match.

Ice cool the doors were heavily consumed as the Nashville Predators beat Arizona Coyotes ’score 4–2.

Nashville Eeli Tolvanen bait in the opening round for his team’s second hit. In the first batch, a dozen coolers were distributed, one of which ended up sitting in Nashville Mikael Granlund for holding the opponent’s club.

Emotions warmed up again in the third installment as the cooling minutes were distributed in tens. Granlund scored a 4-1 goal that increased Nashville’s lead.

Nashville paint twice passed Hair to Saros accumulated 38 fights in the match.

Also Kaapo Kähkönen defeated Minnesota Wild to victory in a stretched match against Washington Capitals. The final scores of the game were finally recorded as 3–2. Kähkönen rejected in the match 29 times.

Saturday In the match that began in the middle of Finland, two goals were scored for the Finns and the scoring point was won by Dallas Stars with 3–2 goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Already in the sixth minute of the game Kasperi Kapanen put Pittsburgh in the lead by two goals as his casual wrist shot sank into the top corner.

Dallas didn’t pass until the end of the third round when Roope Hintz scored by Miro Heiskanen.

Dallas Jani Hakanpää sat at the beginning of the second batch on the ice bench blocking. Dallas Joel Kiviranta played in the match in just under nine minutes.