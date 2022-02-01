Hockey Florida newcomer Anton Lundell, 20, spent a fabulous evening in the NHL: “An Evening I Will Remember”

Lundell scored as many as five goals when the Florida Panthers won the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Hockey In the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets lost to their home to the Florida Panthers 4-8.

The big names in the match were a Finnish newcomer to Florida Anton Lundell, who scored as many as five of his team ‘s eight goals. Florida striker Mason Marchment collected even harder powers, 2 + 4.

“It’s been a crazy game since the first exchange. It was amazing to play today. This was one night I will remember, ”Lundell said said after the match Florida website.

The HIFK breeder is the first Finnish newcomer since Teemu Selänteen, who has reached five points in one match. Lundell has scored a whopping 10 + 22 = 32 in 42 fights he has played.

Of the other Finnish players, Columbus Patrik Laine continued his good flowing goal and scored two more goals. Captain of Florida Alexander Barkov scored one goal.

Columbus goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo came into the last pitch, blocked 14 shots and scored one goal.

Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 6–4. After two sets, New Jersey seemed to escape to a 4-2 away win, but Toronto woke up to the final set and scored as many as four goals.

Toronto’s number one match in the match was Auston Matthewswho scored 3 + 1. New Jersey Janne Kuokkanen scored another goal for his team.

The Vancouver Canucks claimed a away win when it knocked out the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1. The Finnish players of the teams missed points. Vancouver Juho Lammikko played for nearly 14 minutes in Chicago Henrik Borgström less than nine minutes. Chicago goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen was on the side due to a hand injury.

The struggle between the Ottawa Senators and the Edmonton Oilers was only resolved in overtime when Tim Stützle managed to overtake Edmonton’s Finnish goalkeeper Mikko Koskisen. Koskinen defeated a total of 28 times in the match.

Finnish newcomer to Ottawa Lassi Thomson played for almost 11 minutes and was left without power points. Edmonton also missed points Jesse Puljujärviwhich clocked playing time for nearly 15 minutes.