Hockey “All the best to Pas and his loved ones” – Juuso Toivola was surprised when his time as the head coach of women started already

Juuso Toivola could not wait to become the head coach of the Lions during the Beijing Games. However, this was the case when Pasi Mustonen had to leave the Beijing Olympics for a family due to an illness. “It’s a tough place,” he says.

Beijing

Juuso Toivola knew he would start as the head coach of the women’s hockey national team after this season, but after dramatic steps, the catch was washed ahead of time.

Head coach Pasi Mustonen had to leave the Beijing Olympics among the family due to an illness.

Mustonen’s retreat and return home came as a surprise to the players, but the Ladies’ Lions management team knew about the serious situation of Mustonen’s family.

Still, the final decision earlier this week surprised Toivola as much as the players in particular.

“It’s a tough place, but it probably helps that change has come in the spring. I have been thinking about it, although I have focused on this project, ”Toivola said with his arms crossed at the Wukesong Ice Rink.

“Of course, when I left, I couldn’t expect this to happen. Annoying incident and all the best to Pas and his loved ones. ”

Team played after an ice practice under a new head coach and tried to get his thoughts and eyes turned to a Saturday morning match in Canada.

“I was the first to recount that this situation has drifted. After that I said that is this is a great honor to become head coach. It was expected in the spring, but this came earlier because of these coincidences. It is a great honor to be the head coach for great people, great athletes, hockey players and members of the management team. ”

Pasi Mustonen the season as head coach lasted a few matches to less than eight years. Toivola has walked alongside Mustonen as a pair of sticks and a right hand.

Gamingly, the changes are probably not very big, but Mustonen was good at raising headlines and sometimes even fuss.

The women’s national team grew and developed into a long-term success during Mustonen. While success is the best factor in bringing visibility to a sport, it would be very difficult to imagine a better visitor to the sport than Mustonen.

Mustonen spoke to the public and his players directly and even so directly that it sometimes happened.

Female lions captain Jenni Hiirikoski said after a surprising change, Mustonen has taken many players to a new level. Great comment and says a lot about what the team and individual players have accomplished in two years of coaching.

Hiirikoski is a player who has traveled together with Mustonen and the Female Lions.

Toivola did not promise big changes to the team, if any changes are coming anyway.

Viivi Vainikka joins the team as new then the US game and he plays Noora Tulus and Minnamari Holopaisen with.

“When Pasi was involved, we made patterns and tactics together. I think it would be foolish to turn something in another direction now that you have been doing it yourself. ”

“Let’s go for the same and the tournament games will show what needs to be done.”

Female lions coaching made a hard decision by leaving the goalkeeper Noora Rädy about the team. Toivola was one to make a decision, but the head coach told the public.

There was a stir in Rädy’s case, which the women’s hockey always got and needed at that time.

Toivola did not want to start comparing himself to Mustose or specifying how he felt he was different from the head coach.

“Everyone has their own personality and brings their own personality. We are both passionate hockey people and coaching professionals. ”

The team action will continue at a rapid pace as Canada confronts and thereafter the pace will continue to be just as tight.

Players will be discussed in groups as needed and individually if they need a listener and support.

Mustonen and the rest of the coaching team decided that the head coach’s sad case will only be reported after the opening match that the knowledge won’t take away the focus from the game.

“The decision came so close to the Olympic opening and there was no certainty about practical stuff or schedules. They wanted to give the team peace of mind to focus on the Olympic opening, which is a really big thing for players, both experienced and inexperienced, ”says Toivola.

