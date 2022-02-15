Wednesday, February 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Aces Karri Kivi shouted about the abandoned goal – “I probably already have ten in a row this way against Tappara and Kärpp”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The ace was discarded in the second installment.

Tampere

Aces head coach Karri Kivi went hot in the league in Tampere on Tuesday for a 0-1 loss to Tappara from their team’s rejected draw.

The stone was difficult to melt even for the people of Pori Derek Barachin rejection of the hit at the beginning of the second installment at Tampere Arena. The reason was not only the rejection of the goal, but Kivi’s painful history of rejection against Tappara and Kärppi.

“I probably already have ten in a row this way against Tappara and Kärpp. That’s why I fought so much, ”Kivi said.

“All such situations that could be condemned in either direction are always opposed. I didn’t cringe at it for fun, ”he added.

The hosts started the first four home games of their league history with three points a week, but with a rather sticky performance. Christian Heljanko defeated his sixth draw of the season by stopping all 28 Pori strikers.

See also  "The Falcons" soars the third victory in determining the "League Cup" positions

“Fortunately, Heljanko kept us afloat today, let’s thank him for his victory,” Petteri Puhakka said.

Tappara announced during the match Waltteri Merelän one-year extension contract until spring 2024.

#Hockey #Aces #Karri #Kivi #shouted #abandoned #goal #ten #row #Tappara #Kärpp

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

United States In the filming of the Rust film, the widow of the dead photographer filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.