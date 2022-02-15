Hockey Aces Karri Kivi shouted about the abandoned goal – “I probably already have ten in a row this way against Tappara and Kärpp”

The ace was discarded in the second installment.

Tampere

Aces head coach Karri Kivi went hot in the league in Tampere on Tuesday for a 0-1 loss to Tappara from their team’s rejected draw.

The stone was difficult to melt even for the people of Pori Derek Barachin rejection of the hit at the beginning of the second installment at Tampere Arena. The reason was not only the rejection of the goal, but Kivi’s painful history of rejection against Tappara and Kärppi.

“I probably already have ten in a row this way against Tappara and Kärpp. That’s why I fought so much, ”Kivi said.

“All such situations that could be condemned in either direction are always opposed. I didn’t cringe at it for fun, ”he added.

The hosts started the first four home games of their league history with three points a week, but with a rather sticky performance. Christian Heljanko defeated his sixth draw of the season by stopping all 28 Pori strikers.

“Fortunately, Heljanko kept us afloat today, let’s thank him for his victory,” Petteri Puhakka said.

Tappara announced during the match Waltteri Merelän one-year extension contract until spring 2024.