Hockey A cavalcade of special paints did not discourage the busiest worker in the Nokia arena – Ben Bowns sweats in the Lions discus

The British goalkeeper Ben Bowns fought 36 times against Finland, but six shots slipped behind him. He knows his demanding role as the last lock on the British team.

20.5. 20:41

Tampere

Fast foot protection. Immediately again. Soon the puck with the fin closed. Eventually, six bets will slip past, but several will stop.

British goalkeeper Ben Bowns was very possibly the busiest person in the Nokia arena on Friday. Barely even in the beer break of the batch break, the sellers were in the same hurry as the British watchmen.

Bowns defeated as many as 36 times when Finland won the UK 6-0 at the World Championships.

“I’m pretty happy and happy with my own game,” Bowns stated. There was a reason, because without the goalkeeper’s several top defenses, Finland could have hit the double-digit number of goals on the board. Sure, the six bets on the back were a bit overwhelming.

“There were handsome controls and some of our own players went bouncing. The couple would have had a seam, but there was bad luck. ”

It really was a bad luck, as as many as Four puck found their way to the British goal through their own player. Special bounces came one after another through the skates and rackets.

“Sometimes it just happens. After all, it’s just a puck, ”Bowns said calmly without unnecessary annoyance.

Bowns stretched their fins in front of a shot by Sakari Manninen.

Finland occasionally dominated the pitch and situations rained down on the goal guarded by Bowns in almost every shift.

After games early Friday night, the Bowns were the second most defensive goalie in the World Cup with 108 defenses. The rejection rate so far is 85.04. Italian only Andreas Bernard was ahead in defensive numbers, with Bowns missing five games.

In previous games, he had fought twice 29 times, but contracting against Finland rose to a new level.

But this is a familiar thing to Bowns, who is playing for the third time with Britain in the A-Series of the World Cup.

“In this role, you have to always be ready to give one hundred percent to be able to give the other team a chance. But it is part of this work and part of this challenge. ”

The Bowns have been Britain’s number one goalkeeper at the World Cup and started four games out of five.

Against Sweden, Bowns were substituted from the goal after the opening round in a 0-5 situation. That was not the case then.

“Against Sweden, I couldn’t give it a chance, but against Finland, I was better off.”

Britain is a clear underdog in much of the match and the difference in level, especially in the top countries, is stark. So the goalkeeper is a lot of a guard to keep the game steady or even the amount of goals tolerable.

There were NHL stars in the ranks of the lions Mikael Granlundista Miro Heiskaseen. For the goalkeeper, the situation changes as the skill level of the opponents’ players increases.

“I knew there were going to be some hard names. It is always a challenge for the goalkeeper to play right against the top players, ”Bowns thought.

The paint camera depicts Bowns fighting work.

British have been successful in their most important games in recent races and have held on to the A-Series in recent years. The big reason for that is precisely the goalkeeper Bowns, who was raising his national team to the highest World Cup level in his fights in 2018.

Raised by 31-year-old Sheffield Steelhawks from Rotherham, he played in HK Dukla Trenčín’s main series last season.

When there is a national team gig at the World Cup level, the name of the task will change compared to the league games. Bowns must be mentally and physically ready for heavy disk rain.

“Maybe it’s really a little different from what I’ve been used to in Europe in recent seasons. But the teams I represent are lower average, so in the end the difference is not so big. ”

Bowns wipes the sweat from his face a couple of times during the interview. The 60-minute wrinkling has been a resource-consuming performance. The difference, for example, with the one that defeated Finland ten times Jussi to Olkinuora is big.

“More of the game, however, is a mental challenge. Of course, such a big guy loses a lot of fluid here and recovery is important. ”

Bowns and Finland’s Jussi Olkinuora met after the match.

Would Bowns want there to be a little less betting at the World Cup?

“If you get a lot of bets and play well, then it doesn’t hurt. But of course, if it doesn’t work, then there should be less. ”

As long as the team is doing well, Bowns won’t be bothered, even if the bets come buckled.

“Hopefully we will get back from this and win the next two important games,” the goalkeeper referred to the remaining games in Austria and Latvia.

Bownska was always unable to do anything about Finland’s attacks.

At times, the British goalkeeper got to stretch to soaring positions to block the goal.

