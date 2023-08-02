Milan transfer market, Krunic to Fenerbahçe? Low offer from Türkiye

Loftus Cheek, Reijnders and soon Yunus Musah: Milan made a revolution in midfield after the sale of Sandro Tonali (at Newcastle) and the injury he will hold Ismael Bennacer out for a long time (November the optimistic forecasts, early 2024 the fear). But that may not be the end of it. The Rossoneri are evaluating the possibility of inserting a playmaker in midfield and, even more so, there could be a signing if he were to leave Rade Krunic. At the moment the Bosnian joker remains firmly dressed in the Rossoneri, but the news arrived in the last few hours from Turkey (about an agreement already reached with Fenerbahçe) make you think. However, a serious offer will have to come from Instabul for his price tag: market rumors speak of 5 million in the direction of via Aldo Rossi, while the Devil estimates the former Empoli player between 10 and 15 million.

AC Milan transfer market, Hjulmand AC Milan dream

In case of separation between Milan and Kurnic who will arrive? The name that warms up the negotiations (and also many Rossoneri fans) is that of Morten Hjulmand, 24-year-old Dane and captain of Lecce after a great season in Serie A. Technical midfielder, solid physically and in personality, he would be the right man to give Pioli’s team a further leap in quality. There have been preliminary contacts with the Salento club, but the 20 million valuation (and the strong interest of Sporting Lisbon) are holding back the deal. Unless, as they said from Fenerbahçe, an acceleration for Krunic arrives.

Teun Koopmeiners and Theo Hernandez (photo Lapresse)



Koopmeiners, AC Milan poll. The intertwining of the transfer market with Atalanta (De Ketelaere-Colombo)

In the last few hours there has been talk of a AC Milan poll also for another top midfield player: Teun Koopmeiners. The 25-year-old Dutch jewel from Atalanta is a technical and high-quality left-footed midfielder (among other things, 10 goals and 4 assists in the season that just ended with the Dea shirt). Valuation, however, very high and in line with the player’s potential: 40 million. Difficult business, unless maybe some Rossoneri who Atalanta have been probing in recent weeks: the 21-year-old striker Lorenzo Colombo (for him a loan request from Cagliari, the neroblu company would also take him outright) and Charles DeKetelaere. Cdk also likes Marseille and above all Real Sociedad after the sale of David Silva: the Belgian did not enter in the friendly lost by the Rossoneri against Barcelona 1-0 (as well as Yacine Adlithe French talent has several clubs looking for him: from Eintracht Frankfurt to Ajax and French teams).

Nico Dominguez on the Milan transfer list

The third name in AC Milan’s casting for the midfield is the well-known one of Nico Dominguez (also in the spotlight of the Fenerbahçe as an alternative to Krunic): the 25-year-old Argentinian from Bologna (three goals and 2 assists in the last championship) who has a contract expiring in a year and therefore risks leaving on a free transfer if he does not renew. Therefore, costs are more contained for him, even if the rossoblu club at the moment does not want to go below 12-15 million, but the passing of days could soften the requests.

