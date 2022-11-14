COP27 comes at a time when the effects of climate change are already being felt in much of the planet. Since 1995, these international summits have been held with the aim of mitigating the effects caused by man’s economic activity on the climate. Meetings that have set numerous goals over the years, but that have not brought about profound changes among the most polluting countries because the agreements are not binding. We review its history.
