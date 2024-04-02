





05:04 A Palestinian flag flies in front of the United Nations' highest court, back, during the historic hearings in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, February 21, 2024. © AP – Peter Dejong

The International Court of Justice issued a series of provisional measures to “prevent genocidal acts” by Israel on Gaza, after South Africa brought this country before this court accusing it of genocide. Since its creation in 1945, the ICJ has intervened in 177 cases between countries, but only four of them have been complaints of genocide. Of them, two were against Serbia for its role in the Balkan War and were dismissed. The other two, against Myanmar and Russia, remain under investigation.