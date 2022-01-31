(Reuters) – Several historically black universities and colleges across the United States received bomb threats on Monday, forcing institutions to issue shelter-in-place orders as they canceled classes and operations for the day.

Albany State University in Georgia, Delaware State University in Delaware, Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, Howard University in Washington, Bowie State University in Maryland and Bethune-Cookman University in Florida are among the North American institutions. threatened Americans.

“Due to an emergency on campus, classes will take place virtually. People on campus must shelter in place until further notice,” Bowie State University said in a message on the university’s website.

Delaware State University has asked staff and students not to come to campus until further notice. “We have instructed our residential population to remain in the dormitory while a campus search is taking place, and this is ongoing at this time,” said a university spokesperson.

This is the second time this month that historically black higher education institutions have faced bomb threats.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien, Kanishka Singh, Barbara Goldberg and Sarah N. Lynch)

