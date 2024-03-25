Mexico City,-Devils impious! Mexico taught the New York Yankees because he is the top boss of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) in this exhibition series held in the Alfredo Harp Helú stadium.

Yesterday (Sunday) Pingos They capitalized on the Bronx Bombers (4-3) with a solid and memorable performance by former major leaguer Robinson Canó.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Today, in the middle of the night and with a blackboard that seemed unreachable for the Red Devilsthe team of the Mexico City He unleashed a tribulation uproar after being reborn as the Phoenix.

Before his third inning into the batter's box, the Red Marabunda suffered with a score against four runs to zerohowever the night was still in its infancy to believe that the game was doomed.

Yankees partially ahead 4-0

jam media

Diablos Rojos of Mexico froze the New York Yankees with a eight race rally. He Cuban, Diosbel Arías, he led the somersault with a splendid Grand Slam'.

The “9” of the Scarlets sent to visit Mrs. White in the stands located on the left field. After the categorical he hit the Manhattan Mules They added another race, just to make the defeat less decorous. 8-5 official.

Devils and Yankees complete the preseason series

jam media

The only occasion that Red Devils of Mexico They swept a team from the Major League Baseball (MLB) It happened way back in 1996 against the Cincinnati Reds in the emblematic Insurance Park Insurance.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.