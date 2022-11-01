A 20-year-old man from Purmerend was killed in the stabbing. The arrested man is ‘in complete restrictions’
On Wednesday evening, the Parallelweg in Beverwijk was a scene of violence. Called officers found two victims on the road surface at the Parallelweg-Ringvaartweg intersection. A third victim was later added. One of them, 20-year-old Purmerender, was resuscitated on the spot by the emergency services. In vain. The man later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
#Hilversummer #arrested #fatal #stabbing #Beverwijk
Leave a Reply