It has been exactly seven years since the new Formula 1 world champion, Max Verstappen, made his debut in the top flight, becoming the youngest driver ever to participate in a GP valid for the world championship. A debut that took place in 2015, in Australia, behind the wheel of the Red Bull – today AlphaTauri – before getting promotion to Red Bull in the next season, winning immediately with the new team. Even before that step, however, Jos’s son immediately showed a certain stuff even on the occasion of his first experiences in the Circus, where he came directly from Formula 3. Among those who were most impressed by the Dutchman’s qualities, on and off the track , there was another world champion like Damon Hill, today as then, a member of the editorial team of the British TV channel Sky Sports F1.

Intervened within the podcast F1 Nation, the former British driver recalled – together with colleague Natalie Pinkham – the first interviews made at the time rookie, which completely displaced him: “When we interviewed Max on his debut – he said – I couldn’t believe I was talking to a 17 year old; he had an answer for everything and was absolutely sure that his opinion was correct. He was completely certain of his own opinions, and gave incredible answers “. Today, several seasons after that first impact, Pinkham also added further considerations on the Dutchman, believing that his style and determination have not changed in the least since then, citing the example of the victory obtained in the home GP at Zandvoort: “He has these nerves of steel that I find really impressive – he specified – and that influence so much positively in his step. We are talking about a guy who is still 24, but behaves as if he is older. We saw him in the Netherlands, where, despite the pressure he was subjected to, he still managed to win ”.