Culiacán, Sinaloa.- High school students from groups 401, 404 and 409 of TEC Milenio met at the facilities of EL DEBATE in Culiacán, located in the downtown area of ​​the city, to learn about this company in the company of their teachers Erika Ibarra, Suelem Mora López , Randolfo Álvarez Félix and Nayelli Salcedo Cisneros.

The students arrived at this site at 09:00 a.m., having as their main requirement for entry, wearing a face mask and the use of antibacterial gel to avoid any type of contagion.

First, they entered the photo and video department, where they were given a brief overview of the areas they cover and the risks involved in being in that job. They were also told some interesting anecdotes by the photographers to make them feel more at home.

After this, they were taken to the press area. Where the newspapers EL DEBATE de Culiacán and La i, among other supplements, are printed every day. The same ones that are two of the most important in Sinaloa. Similarly, they asked about the number of newspapers that are printed per day, how the machines work, their maintenance and many other things.

Upon arriving at the newsroom, the third and last department they arrived at on the morning of their visit, they were explained how the premises, research, profiles, sports, social, entertainment, culture and design areas worked. Reporters and workers helped them to solve each of their doubts so that their tour was as pleasant as possible.

Of course, at the end of their visit, they had their souvenir photo taken for their visit to this publishing house.