During The Game Awards, Hideo Kojima presented his new game O.D., exclusive to Xbox. Although not much was revealed about it, some fans already found several connections with the canceled Silent Hills.

One of the first clues is the door through which Hideo Kojima entered the stage. This is practically the same one that we saw in PT the playable teaser of Silent Hills. With a long lamp on its frame.

Some hawk-eyed fans also noticed that the door is reflected in actress Sophia Lilis' eyes in the trailer. Just before she begins to scream in terror we can see the door opening in her eyes. It is still a mystery what could come out of there, a monster or something more 'real'.

Hideo Kojima's clues don't end there. Some hidden letters were also discovered in the trailer. Together they form the word Atami, a name in Japanese that when translated means mountain and silence. That is, Silent Hill. So it seems that the director did not completely abandon his ideas.

What do we know about Hideo Kojima's new game?

The new game from the famous developer is called O.D.. According to him it will be something totally new that is both a movie and a video game. In addition to that he will make full use of Microsoft's cloud gaming technology to achieve experimental things. Upon arrival it will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem.

In the past there were rumors about his relationship with Silent Hills. A leaker claimed that he had access to a demo that was very similar to PT, with a horror atmosphere and a first-person view. Furthermore, a year ago the leaker indicated that the game was called Overdose and O.D. is an acronym of this word. Therefore, your information could be real.

Hideo Kojima was surely delighted with several of his ideas for Silent Hills and will reuse them. After all that Konami title, it looked quite promising and it was a shame that they canceled it. Do you want to know more about OD? Will you play it?

