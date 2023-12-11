The YouTube channel of Disney+ shared a trailer for the documentary HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS Of Glen Milnerannouncing the arrival on the streaming platform during 2024. The documentary will be available on Disney+ not only in Japan, but worldwide.

CONNECTING WORLDS was first screened at Tribeca Festival in New York last June. Talk about the creative process of Hideo Kojima through the launch of his independent studio and features the participation of Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid and Chvrches.

Let's see the trailer below in Japanese on the Disney+ channel and in English on the Disney+ channel KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS.

HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS – Trailer





Source: Disney+ Street Anime News Network