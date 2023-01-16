A man decided tune up your vehicleto show that with an appearance modification, you could get your junk truck will transform in a jewel of vehicle, this is how the advance process was shown in a series of photos, for which the video went viral.

The man received a gift from his in-laws, a 1972 Ford F-250Seeing potential in the old car, he decided to modify it, making an impact to thousands of internet users.

Through the account (@culichi97), on the TikTok social network, he shared a clip, in which he showed each step of the procedure, from the first image of the Ford truck, with engine 6.7L V8 Diesel and 10-speed automatic transmission with TorqShift, taught that it is not worth judging a book by its cover, since a gem can be found anywhere.

From changing the tires, tiresand grill of the Ford F 250, painted the slits, placed LED brake lights, to create a project full of style and incredible.

installed a small sound systemwith 9×6 speakers, speaker for the Ford car, finished cleaning all its grease inside and during the images, he showed that he replaced the seat after leaving the floor shiny.

Finally, in the course of the images, he painted the vehicle in gray, while the interior in white, to show off the tuning of the vehicle through all the streets.

Seeing how they managed to tune the car, impressed Internet users, since the young man showed his spectacular creativity, making the transformation of the Ford that they thought was old, it was a diamond, which he discovered with a few fixes.