They are making themselves heard more and more insistently gossip around the protagonists of Temptation Island. This time, all the attention is on the couple Fabio Mascaro and Sara El Moudden, who are about to participate in the next edition of the reality show.

There new edition of the program, hosted by Filippo Bisciglia, will officially start on September 10, and it is the video presentation of the couple that has raised several controversies. It seems that everything started because of a video on TikTok published by Francesco Vescio, an acquaintance of Fabio. The boy, in fact, claims that the relationship between the two is not authentic. Scoop or attempt to “spoil the party” for the two?

“Fabio is the most fake in all of Calabria, he has always tried to make it on TV. He is not engaged to Sara at all, this summer I saw him with everyone in Nocera, since he works as a vocalist”, declared the boy on TikTok. In short, a couple formed ad hoc to shine on the TV program and get noticed? All to be verified.

A professional DJ, Vescio also said on TikTok that he had collaborated with Fabrizio Corona in the past. He talks about the aspiring participant in Temptation Island: “We used to be inseparable. We did events, fashion shows, nights at the disco. He was fake and only interested in his own advantages”. The TikToker is known on social media for his interventions on gossipthis about the couple could be a sensational scoop. “Now I see him there, with this relationship built at the table,” says Vescio.

For the acquaintance, once friend, Fabio has always tried to get into the television worldso much so that already in 2012 it had appeared in Men and Women. Vescio’s video on TikTok has nearly reached one million views in less than 24 hours, attracting many comments. Some users confirm his version, while others urge him to report the matter to the program’s editorial staff.

At the moment, it seems that the editorial team is “pretending nothing is happening,” according to the TikToker. Fabio, originally from Calabria and living in a town near Catanzaro, spoke in the official video about the problems in his relationship with Sara, who lives in Ravenna. For him, in fact, he says, participating in the program would be crucial to determining the future of their love story. “I realize that we are living our relationship at two different paces, and I think this experience will be decisive.”