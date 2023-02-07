Kay Bernstein was in the fan curve for a long time, today he is president: he wants to prevent people from being indifferent to Hertha. He doesn’t shy away from making uncomfortable decisions.

Dhe most famous jacket in Berlin is blue with white stripes. On the left, at chest height, a blue and white coat of arms is embroidered, that of Hertha BSC. It looks a little baggy, not made to measure like Pep Guardiola’s sweaters or Joachim Löw’s suits. It falls slightly above the waist of the person wearing it, and could be a tad shorter on the sleeves.

In addition to a certain wearing comfort, all this allows them to radiate many other messages. Messages like down-to-earthness, closeness to the people, looseness. Corner pub instead of star restaurant, molle instead of champagne, football field instead of conference room. And yet she has seen many of them recently. Went from meeting to meeting and took part in negotiations involving amounts in the hundreds of millions. Of course, at these gatherings, it was the only jogging jacket in the room. Unique. Like her owner.