Herpetic encephalitis is a serious infection of the central nervous system, with a high risk of causing death. More than a third of patients die from this infection and approximately half suffer neurological sequelae. Early diagnosis is key since as the hours and days go by the risk of serious consequences increases.

Causes of herpes encephalitis

herpes virus

Herpes encephalitis is caused by herpes viruses. Both herpes simplex virus type 1, which usually causes cold sores and fever, and herpes simplex virus type 2, which causes genital herpes, can cause encephalitis. Encephalitis caused by herpes simplex virus type 1 is not common, but it is very serious and dangerous and can even cause death. There are other types of herpes viruses, such as Epstein-Barr, that can also cause encephalitis. Infection of the brain by herpes simplex viruses can occur at any age. This type of infection is divided into two classes: neonatal encephalitis, almost always caused by herpes simplex type 2, and herpetic encephalitis, which occurs after three months and is caused by herpes simplex type 1.

Symptoms of herpes encephalitis

Common to many diseases

The symptoms of this disease are the same as those that appear in other common ailments, such as the flu. The onset is rapid, less than 48 hours from infection. It usually begins with headaches, language, behavior and memory problems, a feeling of tiredness or drowsiness, a fever of about 40ºC and dizziness. Later, neurological deficits appear, seizures and sometimes the patient enters a coma.

Diagnosis of herpes encephalitis

Physical examination

The first thing the doctor does is observe the patient and, based on the symptoms, check whether it could be herpes encephalitis. Then you will use image recognition tests such as computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging. An electroencephalogram, blood tests will also be performed, and a sample of cerebrospinal fluid will be extracted through a lumbar puncture. In very few cases a brain biopsy is performed.

Treatment and medication of herpes encephalitis

Antiviral medication

The level of sequelae is closely related to the speed with which treatment is started. Emergency treatment should include intravenous administration of Acyclovir, an antiviral. It is essential that diagnosis and treatment begin as soon as possible.

Prevention of herpes encephalitis

There is no way to prevent infection

It is a viral disease that is difficult to prevent.